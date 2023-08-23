Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Allbirds has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

