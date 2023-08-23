American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,046,746 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $386,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.42. 607,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

