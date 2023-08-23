American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,053,165 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,165 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Conagra Brands worth $411,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.