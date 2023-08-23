American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,053,165 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,165 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Conagra Brands worth $411,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
