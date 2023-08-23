American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,190,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,149,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 8,427,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $876,429,000 after purchasing an additional 494,900 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 788,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 29,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,783,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,680,002. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.33. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

