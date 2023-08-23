American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,171 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of PepsiCo worth $655,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,464,000 after buying an additional 2,739,211 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 102,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 878,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.12. 4,032,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,824. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

