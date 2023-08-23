American Century Companies Inc. Sells 361,713 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 361,713 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.96% of Lululemon Athletica worth $445,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

LULU traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.71. 1,407,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

