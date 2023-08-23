American Century Companies Inc. Sells 598,460 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,635,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 598,460 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $496,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,639,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,113,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. 976,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

