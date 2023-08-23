American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,571 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $595,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,378,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,750. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

