American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,137.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 579,681 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $95,618,000 after acquiring an additional 155,413 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 98.4% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

AXP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,656. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

