American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Shares Up 1.5%

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,750.00 and last traded at $1,675.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,650.00.
American Restaurant Partners Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,675.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,675.00.
American Restaurant Partners Company Profile
American Restaurant Partners LP operates through its subsidiaries and owns Pizza Hut restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
