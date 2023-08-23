Analysts Set FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) PT at $15.80

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on FREY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.76.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,807,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,409,000 after buying an additional 288,144 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,193 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 16.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $15,821,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

