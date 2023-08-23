Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $12.64

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. Citigroup raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $70,207,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,896,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 657.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

PAGS stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

