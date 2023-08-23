Analyzing Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) & Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austin Gold and Vizsla Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Austin Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.16) -4.88 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -19.00

Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Austin Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Austin Gold has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Austin Gold and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Austin Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -15.25% -15.05% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.45% -7.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Austin Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.