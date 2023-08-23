AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197,259 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 662,100 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti comprises 1.8% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.52% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $53,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of AU traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,221. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

See Also

