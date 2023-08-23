Arbitrum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $185.49 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.99481224 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $150,503,516.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

