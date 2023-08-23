Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Reduced by Davis Asset Management L.P.

Davis Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 999,280 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for 8.7% of Davis Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Davis Asset Management L.P. owned 0.54% of Arch Capital Group worth $135,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 29,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. 680,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

