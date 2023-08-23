Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Down 0.9%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.50 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.49). 98,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 99,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.50).

Arix Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a current ratio of 65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.80.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

