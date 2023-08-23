ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 77,246 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded up $9.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $677.11. The stock had a trading volume of 515,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $702.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.61. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $267.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

