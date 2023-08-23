Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $269.14

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.14 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 341.80 ($4.36). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 328.40 ($4.19), with a volume of 799,746 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AML shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.83) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AML

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 342.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.25, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, insider Franz Reiner purchased 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £49,999.67 ($63,791.36). In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto sold 2,333,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £7,815,975.45 ($9,971,900.29). Also, insider Franz Reiner purchased 13,477 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £49,999.67 ($63,791.36). Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.