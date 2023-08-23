AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AZN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

