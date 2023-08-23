Audius Achieves Market Capitalization of $172.21 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Audius has a market capitalization of $172.21 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,194,342,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,620,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

