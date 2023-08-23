Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.405-5.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.42 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.03 EPS.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.9 %

Autodesk stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.