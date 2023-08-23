Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Position Cut by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr trimmed its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,138 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Knott David M Jr owned 0.38% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory J. Divis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $348,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AVDL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,239. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.43. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.