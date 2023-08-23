Avalanche Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $127.22 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $10.13 or 0.00038891 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $127.22 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00028383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,795,570 coins and its circulating supply is 344,076,120 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

