Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.14 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.98 or 0.00018924 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $701.19 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019358 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,609.62 or 1.00023042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.88916058 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $19,464,910.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.