BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.89

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.89 and traded as high as $12.35. BAE Systems shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 3,128 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

