Bancor Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Bancor has a market cap of $63.08 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bancor

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,925,671 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 145,927,205.42918962 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.45070749 USD and is up 10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $21,035,923.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

