Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 503 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of BIPC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 474,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,335. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

