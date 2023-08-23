Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $34.26 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

CNI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.96. 198,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,980. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

