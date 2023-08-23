Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $140.36. 254,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,237. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.