Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LH traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $215.19. 343,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average of $225.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

