Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,526 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $39,919,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. 573,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,317. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.