Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,577 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.21. 198,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,648. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

