Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,587 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,333,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 754,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.5% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 152,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

