Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 3,034 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.06% of CGI worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GIB traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,396. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

