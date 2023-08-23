Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,719,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,253,852. The stock has a market cap of $226.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

