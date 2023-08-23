Barrett & Company Inc. Invests $645,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 132,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,623,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

NASDAQ:META traded up $8.77 on Wednesday, hitting $296.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,891,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,053,592. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $762.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.48.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,932. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

