Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $97,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 34,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,326,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $8,692,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,438. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $516.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

