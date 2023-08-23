BitCash (BITC) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

BitCash (BITC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market cap of $18,370.55 and $25.27 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

