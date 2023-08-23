BITICA COIN One Day Trading Volume Tops $395.38 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $927,871.92 and approximately $395.38 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 63.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018778 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,062.13 or 1.00016255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04564518 USD and is down -44.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,098.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

