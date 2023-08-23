BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 867.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded up $14.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $680.15. 174,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

