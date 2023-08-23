BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $150,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 867.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $12.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $678.20. 198,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $705.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.55. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.