Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 640 ($8.17) to GBX 670 ($8.55) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.57) to GBX 860 ($10.97) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 690 ($8.80) to GBX 750 ($9.57) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

