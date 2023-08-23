Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.