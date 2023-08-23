Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 77,201 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 275.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,201 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up about 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,790,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $335,838,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $169,168,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. 393,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,473. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

