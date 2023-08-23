Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,891,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,868 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.76. 1,615,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,380. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.13 and a 200 day moving average of $174.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.