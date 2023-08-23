Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IVW traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $70.78. 565,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,156. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

