Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $359,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after buying an additional 4,755,058 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,974,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,249,000 after purchasing an additional 597,422 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.56. 7,805,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.