British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $420.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 465 ($5.93) to GBX 432 ($5.51) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 355 ($4.53) to GBX 325 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

BTLCY stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. British Land has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.58%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

