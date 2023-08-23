Brokers Set Expectations for Option Care Health, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Option Care Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Collin Smyser bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Carter Pate acquired 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $50,278.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

